Marlins try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Miami has gone 10-6 at home and 16-13 overall. The Marlins have a 10-0 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta is 19-10 overall and 12-3 on the road. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with five home runs while slugging .463. Luis Arraez is 15-for-38 with a double and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has five home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .363 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 10-for-34 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (stomach), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.