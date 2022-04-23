Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Atlanta is 4-4 at home and 7-8 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami is 4-2 in home games and 5-7 overall. The Marlins have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 2.66.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies is second on the Braves with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 10-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .265 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 15-for-41 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.