Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
13 hours ago
The Miami Marlins travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to end a four-game road losing streak

Miami Marlins (5-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-8, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -163, Marlins +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will aim to end their four-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 4-4 at home and 7-8 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami is 4-2 in home games and 5-7 overall. The Marlins have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 2.66.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies is second on the Braves with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 10-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .265 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 15-for-41 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
