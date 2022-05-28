Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Atlanta has a 13-13 record in home games and a 22-24 record overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Miami has an 8-13 record in road games and an 18-25 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .258 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-42 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.