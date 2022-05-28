ajc logo
X

Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins visit the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road losing streak

Miami Marlins (18-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-2, 2.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: Tucker Davidson (1-1, 8.71 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -121, Marlins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 13-13 record in home games and a 22-24 record overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Miami has an 8-13 record in road games and an 18-25 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .258 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-42 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket14h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
11h ago
Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report
11h ago
Bystanders help cops arrest armed suspect in NW Atlanta
6h ago
Bystanders help cops arrest armed suspect in NW Atlanta
6h ago
GBI: 2 shot after traffic stop near Augusta leads to exchange of gunfire
2h ago
The Latest
Phoenix to visit Atlanta Sunday
2h ago
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
4h ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
14h ago
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
12h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top