Marlins take on the Braves in series rubber match

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (8-5, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (3-12, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -154, Marlins +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 3-12 overall and 1-8 at home. The Marlins are 0-2 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta is 8-5 overall and 4-3 in road games. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the majors at .493.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Josh Bell is 6-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with six home runs while slugging .722. Austin Riley is 12-for-42 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

