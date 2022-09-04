ajc logo
Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
The Miami Marlins look to stop their six-game skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins (55-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -266, Marlins +218; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end their six-game slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 46-25 record in home games and an 83-51 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.46 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami has a 29-39 record in road games and a 55-77 record overall. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Braves are up 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits (36 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs). Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-27 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 24 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .180 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

