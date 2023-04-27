Marlins rally in ninth, stun Braves 5-4 to avoid sweep

A pair of walks by Matt Barnes (1-1), a bunt single from Vaughn Grissom and a defensive blunder by Miami shortstop Garrett Hampson led to a big inning of small ball that broke a scoreless duel.

Kevin Pillar brought home the game's first run with a bases-loaded walk, and Chadwick Tromp's RBI single made it 2-0.

The Marlins had a chance to limit the damage when Ronald Acuña Jr. grounded one sharply up the middle. Second baseman Luis Arraez made a nifty backhanded grab behind the bag and flipped to shortstop Garrett Hampson to get started on a possible double play.

Hampson, knowing the speedy Acuña was chugging down the line, tried to barehand the toss to make a quicker throw. He dropped the ball instead for an error that left everyone safe.

The game began at lunchtime on a cool, drizzly day. The teams managed to get in three innings before the sprinkles suddenly turned to heavy rain after the Braves took the field to begin the fourth.

The umpires called for the tarp. While the downpour didn't last long, the threat of additional rain led to a three-hour, one-minute delay.

The starting pitchers, Miami's Braxton Garrett and Atlanta's Wright, didn't return when play finally resumed.

Garrett retired the first seven Atlanta hitters before surrendering his lone hit on a single by Pillar.

Wright had a bit more stress, starting each inning with a baserunner on a pair of singles and a walk. But the right-hander struck out six, including the side in the third in what turned out to be his final frame.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves RHP Raisel Iglesias was set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Iglesias has been sidelined all season with a sore right shoulder after being shut down in the final week of spring training. It's not known how many rehab appearances Iglesias will need before rejoining the Braves' bullpen. He had been projected as the Atlanta closer, a role now held by LHP A.J. Minter.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Return home to begin a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. LHP Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.62 ERA) is set to go in the opener Friday against RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.17) of the Cubs.

Braves: Head to New York to face the Mets in a four-game series. LHP Max Fried (1-0, 0.60 ERA) will pitch the opener for Atlanta against LHP David Peterson (1-3, 7.36).

