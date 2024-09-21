Marlins play the Braves with 1-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -253, Marlins +205; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Miami is 57-97 overall and 30-49 at home. The Marlins have gone 35-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has gone 41-38 in road games and 83-71 overall. The Braves have a 31-56 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday's game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Braves are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 48 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). Otto Lopez is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 31 doubles and 38 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 17-for-46 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Braves: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.