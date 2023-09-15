Marlins play the Braves in first of 3-game series

The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Atlanta Braves (96-50, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (75-72, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -192, Marlins +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami is 75-72 overall and 40-32 in home games. The Marlins have a 38-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 96-50 record overall and a 49-25 record in road games. The Braves are 76-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 9-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .349 batting average, and has 30 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 35 walks and 64 RBI. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .335 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 32 doubles, three triples and 37 home runs. Matt Olson is 17-for-37 with seven home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .207 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

