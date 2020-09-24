Marlins look to stop 4-game skid against Braves

The Braves are 24-15 against the rest of their division. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .346 is second in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .442.

The Marlins are 20-19 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has slugged .390 this season. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .476 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .637.

Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .445.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.