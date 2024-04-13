Marlins host the Braves on home losing streak

Georgia News

The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves looking to end an eight-game home losing streak
Atlanta Braves (8-4, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (2-12, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (1-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -200, Marlins +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves looking to stop their eight-game home skid.

Miami has a 0-8 record at home and a 2-12 record overall. The Marlins are 2-9 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 4-2 record in road games and an 8-4 record overall. The Braves rank fifth in the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two doubles, a triple and an RBI for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 6-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has two doubles and six home runs while hitting .360 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Braves: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

