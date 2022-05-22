Marlins host Atlanta Braves, look to end home losing streak

Miami has a 17-22 record overall and a 9-12 record in home games. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Atlanta has a 10-11 record at home and a 19-21 record overall. The Braves have a 16-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-40 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .248 batting average to rank sixth on the Braves, and has 16 doubles and four home runs. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (left calf), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

