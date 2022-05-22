ajc logo
Marlins host Atlanta Braves, look to end home losing streak

By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
The Miami Marlins look to stop their three-game home slide with a win over the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (19-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-22, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -114, Braves -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Miami has a 17-22 record overall and a 9-12 record in home games. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Atlanta has a 10-11 record at home and a 19-21 record overall. The Braves have a 16-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-40 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .248 batting average to rank sixth on the Braves, and has 16 doubles and four home runs. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (left calf), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

