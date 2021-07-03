Marlins hits Acuña with 1st pitch, ejected; Braves win 1-0

Miami pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. tossed by crew chief Dan Iassogna for arguing about López’s ejection after Freeman's hit.

Drew Smyly won his career-best fourth straight start for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who improved to 40-41.

The game featured little offense as the Marlins managed four hits. Miami pitchers combined to retire 18 straight batters through the sixth before Albies reached on an infield single to begin the seventh.

Ross Detwiler faced 10 batters in three innings in place of López (4-5), who threw only one pitch and was charged with the loss. Anthony Bender struck out the side in the fourth and fifth.

Smyly (6-3) gave up three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He escaped a jam with runners on first and third in the fourth when Miguel Rojas grounded into a double play.

Jesús Aguilar touched Smyly for a single in the second and another in the fourth. Smyly was done after Garrett Cooper singled in the sixth, and Luke Jackson entered to end a threat with runners on first and second when Aguilar flied out.

A.J. Minter, the second Atlanta pitcher of the seventh, balked Miguel Rojas to second, but he escaped the jam when Rojas was tagged out rounding third on an infield single. Chris Martin picked off Starling Marte after walking him in the eighth.

Braves closer Will Smith pitched in the ninth to convert a shaky 17th save in 19 chances. The bases were loaded when Jon Berti popped up and pinch-hitter Sandy León flied out to end it.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS José Devers, sidelined with right shoulder impingement since mid-June, will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud (left thumb sprain) is wearing a removable cast and “is right where he should be right now,” manager Brian Snitker said. He’s doing the workouts, hitting one-handed and throwing. “It’s getting stronger by the day, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Snitker added. D’Arnaud is not expected back until next month.

UP NEXT

Miami is switching spots for RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.12 ERA) and RHP Zach Thompson with Alcantara pitching Saturday and Thompson on Sunday. Thompson was originally slated as Friday’s starter, but López got pushed back by Thursday’s rainout in Philadelphia.

LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 2.70) will pitch Saturday for Atlanta with Charlie Morton going Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez, right, speaks with an umpire after hitting Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with his first pitch in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Umpires speak with Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., holding bat, and manager Brian Snitker, left, as Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, center, looks on after Acuna was hit by the first pitch thrown by Marlins' Pablo Lopez in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Home plate umpire Andy Fletcher, left, speaks with Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez, second from right, shortstop Miguel Rojas, second from left, and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) during the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. Lopez and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts after being ejected in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Miami Marlins pitcher Ross Detwiler works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies swings for an RBI-sacrifice fly off Miami Marlins pitcher Ross Detwiler in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Drew Smyly works against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot