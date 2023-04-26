X

Marlins bring road skid into matchup against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road losing streak

Miami Marlins (12-12, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-8, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to break a three-game road slide.

Atlanta has a 6-6 record at home and a 16-8 record overall. The Braves have gone 5-2 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 5-6 record on the road and a 12-12 record overall. The Marlins have gone 9-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, a triple and a home run while hitting .444 for the Marlins. Yuli Gurriel is 9-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Move over Janet, Hawks now occupy State Farm Arena Thursday3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia inmate admits to stealing millions by impersonating famous billionaire
12h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian hit with lawsuit over Georgia plant, this time in federal court
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Morton goes 7 innings, Albies 2 HRs, Braves beat Marlins 7-4
5h ago
Kemp signs Georgia law for veterans mental health grants
9h ago
Black-owned hotel razed; was safe haven during segregation
11h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top