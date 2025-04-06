Georgia News
Marlins-Braves game postponed due to rain and day-night doubleheader scheduled for Aug. 9

The Miami Marlins’ game at the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 9 as part of a five-game series
People stand at Truist Park as inclimate weather moves through the area before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. The game was cancelled. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

People stand at Truist Park as inclimate weather moves through the area before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. The game was cancelled. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins' game at the Atlanta Braves on Sunday was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 9 as part of a five-game series.

Miami already was scheduled for a four-game series in Atlanta from Aug. 7-10. The doubleheader games will start at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta's grounds crew covered the infield with a tarp about 2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. Light rain began about 30 minutes later, and heavy rain was forecast through the afternoon.

The teams split the first two games of the series, with Atlanta winning its home opener 10-0 on Friday night as Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs. Matt Mervis hit two homers in Miami's 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Braves right-hander Grant Holmes was scheduled to face Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Sunday.

Following the postponement, the Braves announced catcher Sean Murphy (cracked ribs) has been reinstated from the injured list. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment, allowing rookie Drake Baldwin to remain in the majors and share time with Murphy.

Marlins: With Alcantara headed to the paternity list, according to MLB.com, Miami is expected to use a spot starter Monday night at the New York Mets, who will go with RHP Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.60).

Braves: After an off day, LHP Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40) starts the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday against visiting Philadelphia and RHP Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.39).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

