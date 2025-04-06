Marlins-Braves game postponed due to rain and day-night doubleheader scheduled for Aug. 9

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins' game at the Atlanta Braves on Sunday was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 9 as part of a five-game series.

Miami already was scheduled for a four-game series in Atlanta from Aug. 7-10. The doubleheader games will start at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta's grounds crew covered the infield with a tarp about 2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. Light rain began about 30 minutes later, and heavy rain was forecast through the afternoon.