Georgia News

Marlins and Braves meet in series rubber match

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (84-71, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-98, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Marlins: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -198, Marlins +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami has a 30-50 record in home games and a 57-98 record overall. The Marlins have a 31-77 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Atlanta is 84-71 overall and 42-38 on the road. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .309.

The teams match up Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Braves are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 20 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 38 home runs while slugging .560. Michael Harris II is 17-for-45 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves' run of 6 straight NL East titles ends with 4-3 loss to Marlins
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olson hits tiebreaking homer and Braves beat Marlins 6-2 to stay 2 back of Mets for wild...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds
The Latest
Elias Manoel scores in 7th minute of stoppage time for Red Bulls in 2-2 tie with Atlanta...
Jaxson Dart throws 4 TD passes as No. 5 Ole Miss routs Georgia Southern 52-13
QB Smith collects 4 TDs to send Mercer past The Citadel 38-21
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
The Cherokee Nation is reconnecting with its culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence