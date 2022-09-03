Marlins aim to break slide in matchup with the Braves

Atlanta has an 82-51 record overall and a 45-25 record at home. The Braves have gone 64-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 55-76 record overall and a 29-38 record in road games. The Marlins have a 23-55 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday's game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 10-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 29 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .228 for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

