Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves

Atlanta is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Miami has a 5-6 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .231.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .291 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez leads Miami with three home runs while slugging .667. Jazz Chisholm is 7-for-28 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.