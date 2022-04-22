ajc logo
Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins will attempt to end their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins (5-6, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-8, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (1-0, 1.64 ERA, .73 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -149, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Miami has a 5-6 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .231.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .291 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez leads Miami with three home runs while slugging .667. Jazz Chisholm is 7-for-28 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

