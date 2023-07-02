Marlins add fresh arm to bullpen by recalling right-hander Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins added a fresh arm to their bullpen for their series finale against Atlanta by recalling right-hander Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Lindgren, 26, was 6-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts for Jacksonville but was needed to provide length in the bullpen on Sunday. He pitched five innings in long relief, allowing four hits and four runs, in his only appearance with Miami on April 3 against Minnesota.

Right-hander George Soriano, who allowed no hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Braves on Saturday, was optioned to Jacksonville. Soriano would not have been available on Sunday following his extended outing a day earlier, creating the need for another long reliever.

Soriano has a 1.98 ERA in five games with the Marlins.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

