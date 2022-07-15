Mariota favored over rookie Ridder in Falcons QB camp derby

CAMP NEEDS: The health of the established leaders, including CB A.J. Terrell, TE Kyle Pitts and RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, must be protected as this roster can't lose its few proven standouts. Depth at quarterback also could be a challenge as Feleipe Franks, the only option behind Mariota and Ridder, spent more time at tight end in minicamp.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Mariota is favored to hold off Ridder for the starting job at quarterback, though Ridder made a strong first impression in minicamp. Ridder won’t be the only rookie in the spotlight during training camp. Allgeier should make an immediate impact on the depth chart at running back. Edge rushers Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone also can earn prominent roles in their rookie seasons. Meanwhile, a new-look depth chart at wide receiver needs to become defined during camp as London competes with newly added veterans Edwards, Byrd, Tate and others.

EXPECTATIONS: Only the Houston Texans face longer Super Bowl odds than the Falcons, who may have difficulty matching their seven wins from Smith's debut season. Atlanta and Carolina could battle for the last two spots in the NFC South.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +25,000

Atlanta Falcons quarter back Marcus Mariota throws a pass during an NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota (1) and Desmond Ridder (4) work during their NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)