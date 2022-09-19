BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 West shut down for truck fire in Sandy Springs
ajc logo
X

Mariota, Falcons still looking for elusive breakthrough win

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota wipes his face during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota wipes his face during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
3 hours ago
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons have not found a way to win after two games filled with near-equal portions of encouragement and frustration

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons have not found a way to win in two games filled with near-equal portions of encouragement and frustration.

The Falcons showed resiliency in trying to rally from a 28-3 deficit on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Mariota played a role in the comeback attempt, but with Atlanta driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, his pass for Bryan Edwards in the end zone was picked off by Jalen Ramsey.

Following the 31-27 loss, the Falcons have been outscored by a combined five points in their 0-2 start.

Coach Arthur Smith says the Falcons “need to break through” but added “they fight, they’re resilient.”

One week after Atlanta blew a 16-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 27-26 loss to New Orleans, Smith's team couldn't quite pull off the comeback against the Rams. The close losses show last year's team may have overachieved in finishing 7-10 despite being outscored 459-313.

There are no trophies for reducing net deficits. “We’re certainly not celebrating moral victories,” Smith said.

Added Mariota: "At the end of the day, if we can just stack these days and put four quarters together, I think we will be a good team.”

Mariota's red zone fumble was a crucial mistake in the loss to the Saints, and his late interception against the Rams was similarly devastating after throwing second-half touchdown passes to Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus. The veteran quarterback couldn't be blamed for another interception that bounced off the hands of intended target Cordarrelle Patterson.

Mariota has delivered about as expected of a former high draft pick trying to revive his career. He has shown good touch at times as a passer. He also has demonstrated an ability to create yards as a runner that the team lacked during Matt Ryan's 14 seasons as a starter.

Until he can avoid crucial mistakes and push the Falcons to their elusive breakthrough, Mariota won't be viewed as more than a short-term starter.

Even so, there's no sign the Falcons are close to replacing Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder, who was impressive at times in the preseason.

“There’s things we’ll look at and clean up, but he’s operating pretty well for us right now,” said Smith of Mariota.

WHAT'S WORKING

London, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. London continues to play like Mariota's go-to receiver. He already has 13 catches for 160 yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

For the second consecutive week, the Falcons scored touchdowns on only two of four possessions in the red zone. The Rams scored touchdowns on four of five red zone possessions, one week after the Saints were three for three against Atlanta. The Falcons converted only three of 10 third down plays.

STOCK UP

Rookie running back Tyler Algeier made his debut after being inactive in Week 1. Most notable was Algeier matching Patterson's 10 carries as the starter. Patterson outrushed Algeier 41-30 and neither had a catch. With Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury, Algeier will need to improve his 3 yards per carry average as he likely will continue to play a prominent role in the backfield.

STOCK DOWN

One year after breaking the Falcons' record for receiving yards as a tight end, Kyle Pitts has only 38 yards on four catches through two games. That includes two catches for 19 yards against the Rams. As a rookie, Pitts had 68 catches for 1,046 yards. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez had the team record for tight ends with 930 yards in 2012.

KEY NUMBER

129 — Left tackle Jake Mathews made his 129th consecutive start, the longest active streak in the NFL. He passed Keith Brooking, who made 128 straight starts from 2000-2008, for the third-longest streak in team history.

NEXT STEPS

The Falcons will remain on the West Coast this week. The team will practice in Seattle all week before playing the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle leads the series 12-8.

“I think it’s good for us to stay out here, be on the West Coast, being all together,” Mariota said. "It’s what it’s about. We’ll find ways to all improve. We’ll all continue to get better. But to be out here together, I think is great for us.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and Https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates with teammate quarterback Marcus Mariota after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates with teammate quarterback Marcus Mariota after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates with teammate quarterback Marcus Mariota after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Falcons 31-27 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Falcons 31-27 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Falcons 31-27 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts talks to a group of Archer High students in art class alongside Principal Conquisha Thompson in Lawrenceville on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett superintendent looking to put plans in action in second year10h ago
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences
3h ago
FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, Kenny Rogers performs at the 2012 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as âLucille,â âLadyâ and âIslands in the Streamâ and embraced his persona as âThe Gamblerâ on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23
6h ago
Although the journey since leaving La Luz del Mundo in 2019 hasn't been easy, Abisai Peña, a Marietta resident, doesn't regret his choice. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlantans reckon with Hispanic church leader’s sex crimes sentencing
9h ago
Although the journey since leaving La Luz del Mundo in 2019 hasn't been easy, Abisai Peña, a Marietta resident, doesn't regret his choice. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlantans reckon with Hispanic church leader’s sex crimes sentencing
9h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt listens to testimony during his Fulton County murder trial.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Jury deliberations underway in attorney’s road rage murder trial
32m ago
The Latest
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who scored three touchdowns in the game, pumps his fist at cheering Georgia fans as he walks off the field following a 48-7 victory over South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Dominant Dogs: Is this Georgia team even better than 2021?
2h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
5h ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
6h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
14h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top