Marines ID victims in fatal truck crash in North Carolina

A news release from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group on Friday identified the victims as Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and PFC Zachary W. Riffle, 18, of Kingwood, West Virginia. Both men, assigned to the Marine group, were pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday.

Both Gierke and Riffle entered active duty service in March 2021, according to the news release.