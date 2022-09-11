ajc logo
Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Georgia News
By TIM BOOTH, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 to snap the Braves’ eight-game winning streak

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak.

A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night.

It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners against Atlanta starter Max Fried proved to be the difference.

Haggerty hit the first pitch of the fifth inning out to left field for his fifth home run. Suárez followed an inning later, hitting a two-out shot to center for his 28th of the season. It was the first time this year Fried allowed multiple home runs in a start.

Julio Rodríguez lined a two-out RBI double in the seventh off reliever Jesse Chavez that didn’t stop rolling until it reached the wall in right-center field and scored Adam Frazier from first.

Seattle gained a game on Tampa Bay and didn’t lose ground to Toronto in the tight race for three American League wild cards.

Kirby (7-3) was outstanding in the 21st start of his rookie season and only some bad luck kept him from pitching deeper. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and over his past 11 starts has a 1.99 ERA.

Kirby shut out the Braves for six innings on two hits and retired 12 straight until Dansby Swanson’s base hit leading off the seventh. Austin Riley hit what appeared to be a double-play ball but it bounced off shortstop J.P. Crawford’s glove for an error, putting runners at first and third with no outs.

Andrés Muñoz took over and limited the damage to one run that scored on Matt Olson’s groundout. Erik Swanson retired the Braves in the eighth and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Fried (13-6) made his first start in interleague play this season and had won his previous nine starts against AL teams. His final line was almost a mirror of Kirby’s, throwing six innings and striking out six, but the two home runs proved the difference. Over his previous 14 starts, Fried had allowed two total home runs

SMOKEY CONDITIONS

The game was played with the Puget Sound region engulfed in smoke from nearby wildfires. Conditions deteriorated on Friday but got significantly worse after a new fire broke out overnight about 65 miles northeast of Seattle. Ash was falling throughout the region during the day and air quality readings during the game were in the 170 range, which is considered unhealthy.

It also started affecting the play on the field. Atlanta right fielder Robbie Grossman briefly lost a popup in the sky before recovering in time to make the catch in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Suárez never saw a foul pop off the bat of Grossman that fell on the dirt in front of the Braves dugout.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA) makes his fourth start this season against Seattle. Odorizzi is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his previous three, all with Houston. He is 4-6 in 16 career starts against the Mariners.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.98) makes his 28th start of the season looking to rebound from a loss in his last outing when he threw seven innings and allowed three runs to the Chicago White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Credit: John Froschauer

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez celebrates his solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez celebrates his solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez celebrates his solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI-double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI-double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI-double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Credit: John Froschauer

11m ago
Featured
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
11h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
