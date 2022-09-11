Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

Seattle gained a game on Tampa Bay and didn’t lose ground to Toronto in the tight race for three American League wild cards.

Kirby (7-3) was outstanding in the 21st start of his rookie season and only some bad luck kept him from pitching deeper. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and over his past 11 starts has a 1.99 ERA.

Kirby shut out the Braves for six innings on two hits and retired 12 straight until Dansby Swanson’s base hit leading off the seventh. Austin Riley hit what appeared to be a double-play ball but it bounced off shortstop J.P. Crawford’s glove for an error, putting runners at first and third with no outs.

Andrés Muñoz took over and limited the damage to one run that scored on Matt Olson’s groundout. Erik Swanson retired the Braves in the eighth and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Fried (13-6) made his first start in interleague play this season and had won his previous nine starts against AL teams. His final line was almost a mirror of Kirby’s, throwing six innings and striking out six, but the two home runs proved the difference. Over his previous 14 starts, Fried had allowed two total home runs

The game was played with the Puget Sound region engulfed in smoke from nearby wildfires. Conditions deteriorated on Friday but got significantly worse after a new fire broke out overnight about 65 miles northeast of Seattle. Ash was falling throughout the region during the day and air quality readings during the game were in the 170 range, which is considered unhealthy.

It also started affecting the play on the field. Atlanta right fielder Robbie Grossman briefly lost a popup in the sky before recovering in time to make the catch in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Suárez never saw a foul pop off the bat of Grossman that fell on the dirt in front of the Braves dugout.

Braves: RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA) makes his fourth start this season against Seattle. Odorizzi is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his previous three, all with Houston. He is 4-6 in 16 career starts against the Mariners.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.98) makes his 28th start of the season looking to rebound from a loss in his last outing when he threw seven innings and allowed three runs to the Chicago White Sox.

