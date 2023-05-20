X

Mariners take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners look to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves

Seattle Mariners (21-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-16, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Braves: Jesse Chavez (0-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -145, Mariners +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has an 11-9 record at home and a 28-16 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .258, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Seattle has a 21-23 record overall and an 11-11 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 4-10 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .515. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .283 for the Mariners. Ty France is 12-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Mother, 40, accused of leaving ‘Baby India’ to die in Forsyth County woods12h ago

Atlanta’s Ludacris gets his acting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
14h ago

Cops: 4-year-old, $350K found in getaway car after armored car robbery in Griffin
10h ago

Credit: AP

All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
12h ago

Credit: AP

All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
12h ago

Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm

Lawsuit against PulteGroup alleges manager brought noose to meeting
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Arcia drives in go-ahead run in 7th as Braves beat rookie Miller, Mariners 6-2
5h ago
Appeals court says Alabama can't execute intellectually disabled inmate
7h ago
Column: A city fights back against the ol' arena flimflam
8h ago
Featured

South Georgia United Methodist Conference to vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
15h ago
New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top