Mariners start 3-game series against the Braves

The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (19-7, first in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-13, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-0, 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-2, 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -153, Mariners +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 9-7 record in home games and a 15-13 record overall. The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.03.

Atlanta has a 19-7 record overall and an 8-3 record on the road. The Braves have a 5-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh is third on the Mariners with six extra base hits (six home runs). Josh Rojas is 9-for-34 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has nine home runs, 13 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .340 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .226 batting average, 1.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Braves: 8-2, .234 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

