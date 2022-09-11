Mariners and Braves play, winner claims 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (87-52, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-61, second in the AL West)
Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -126, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Seattle is 37-31 at home and 78-61 overall. The Mariners have a 34-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Atlanta has a 40-27 record on the road and an 87-52 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 22 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 9-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 9-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .215 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.