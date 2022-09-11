ajc logo
Mariners and Braves play, winner claims 3-game series

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Atlanta Braves (87-52, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -126, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 37-31 at home and 78-61 overall. The Mariners have a 34-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has a 40-27 record on the road and an 87-52 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 22 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 9-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 9-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .215 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport11h ago
Braves' loss to Mariners snaps eight-game win streak

Credit: AP

Braves’ loss to Mariners snaps eight-game win streak
3h ago
Breakdown: Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 17

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 17
2h ago
Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0
6h ago
Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

Credit: John Froschauer

Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1
2h ago
Nebraska students chant 'Fire Frost' after Ga Southern win
2h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
13h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
