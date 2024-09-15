Mari Adams runs for 207 yards, 2 TDs as Davidson beats Point University 42-12

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams had a career-high 207 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Davidson ran for 485 yards Saturday night to beat NAIA-member Point University 42-12.

Mason Sheron had 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for Davidson (2-1) and Will Jones added a 29-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 3:45 to play.

Brody Reina caught a 7-yard pass from Luke Durkin to cap a six-play, 74-yard opening drive with 12:56 left in the first quarter and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.