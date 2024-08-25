Georgia News

Marco Reus scores a goal, adds assist as Galaxy beat Atlanta 2-0

10 minutes ago

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Riqui Puig scored for the second consecutive game, Marco Reus made his MLS debut and added a goal and an assist for LA as the Galaxy beat Atlanta United 1-0 Saturday night.

Reus, a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year with Borussia Dortmund, came on in the 62nd minute and almost immediately made an impact. The 35-year-old tapped a pass to Puig, who blasted a one-touch shot from the top of the penalty area into the net to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 76th.

Reus then scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute. Gabriel Pec played a cross to Reus, whose first-timer was parried by goalkeeper Brad Guzan, but Reus put away his own rebound to make it 2-0.

LA (15-5-7) has won three consecutive games and four of its last five. The Western Conference-leading Galaxy have 52 points, second-most in MLS behind Inter Miami (56).

Atlanta (7-12-7) snapped a four-game unbeaten streak — including three losses — with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew last time out.

Guzan had six saves for Atlanta.

John McCarthy stopped three shots for the Galaxy.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

