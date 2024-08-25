Marco Reus scores a goal, adds assist as Galaxy beat Atlanta 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Riqui Puig scored for the second consecutive game, Marco Reus made his MLS debut and added a goal and an assist for LA as the Galaxy beat Atlanta United 1-0 Saturday night.

Reus, a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year with Borussia Dortmund, came on in the 62nd minute and almost immediately made an impact. The 35-year-old tapped a pass to Puig, who blasted a one-touch shot from the top of the penalty area into the net to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 76th.

Reus then scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute. Gabriel Pec played a cross to Reus, whose first-timer was parried by goalkeeper Brad Guzan, but Reus put away his own rebound to make it 2-0.