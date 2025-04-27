Marco Pašalić, Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0 for club record 4th consecutive shutout

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marco Pašalić had a goal and an assist to help Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0 on Saturday night for its fourth consecutive shutout, a club record.

Orlando (4-2-4), which is unbeaten in seven consecutive games, hasn't allowed a goal in 436 minutes of game time, breaking the previous mark of 364, set mostly during the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs,

Luis Muriel converted from the penalty spot after he drew a foul in the area, conceded by Bartosz Slisz, to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute and score the team's first goal since a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy on March 29.