Marcell Ozuna homers to help the Braves top the first-place Phillies 3-1

It was just the latest in an unrelenting string of injuries that have put the division-winning streak in jeopardy and left the Braves clinging to the NL's final wild-card slot.

Ozuna broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with his 37th homer of the season, a 432-foot drive over the center-field wall off Zack Wheeler (12-6), who missed a chance to collect his 100th career win against his hometown club.

After connecting on a 95 mph fastball, Ozuna dropped his bat and stood frozen at home plate, admiring his mammoth shot as it disappeared into the bushes beyond the wall.

López made his first start since July 28, when the All-Star pitcher lasted just three innings against the New York Mets before leaving with tightness in his right forearm.

After a stint on the injured list, López resumed his stellar season by striking out 10 for his first game with double-digit Ks since 2019 when he was with the Chicago White Sox.

Grant Holmes (2-0) earned the win with two perfect innings after taking over for López. Raisel Iglesias handled the ninth for his 27th save in 29 chances.

Michael Harris II put the Braves ahead in the third inning with a run-scoring single after former Phillies infielder Whit Merrifield led off with a triple.

The Phillies tied it in the fourth, stringing together three hits against López that included J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single.

The Atlanta lineup included three players who were released by other teams this season, including new third baseman Gio Urshela. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to extend the Braves' lead, just two days after he was let go by the Detroit Tigers.

Center field at Truist Park was pockmarked with unsightly square splotches, the remnants of where the stage was set up for a weekend concert by country star Luke Bryan.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Austin Hays (left hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. If there are no setbacks, he could rejoin the team this weekend for its series at Kansas City. ... LHP Ranger Suárez (lower back soreness) is projected to return to the rotation Saturday against the Royals.

Braves: OF Jorge Soler (left hamstring strain) was expected to miss his fifth consecutive game. But he came up in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, drew a walk from José Alvarado and was quickly replaced by pinch-runner Adam Duvall.

UP NEXT

RH Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA) takes the mount for the Phillies on Wednesday, opposed by Braves LH Max Fried (7-7, 3.62 ERA). The Atlanta starter has struggled in his two appearances against Philadelphia this season, surrendering eight earned runs on 13 hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings.

