Marcell Ozuna homers in 11th inning to lift the Braves past the Phillies, 4-2

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 early Friday in a game that ended at 12:53 a.m. after a rain delay of 2 hours, 45 minutes in the sixth inning
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 early Friday in a game that ended at 12:53 a.m. after a rain delay of 2 hours, 45 minutes in the sixth inning.

After the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th, Austin Riley tied it by doubling home Ozzie Albies before Ozuna lifted his second home run of the season to left field in a near empty Truist Park.

Kyle Schwarber hit his sixth home run in 12 games in the third inning on a 98 mph fastball from Spencer Schwellenbach.

José Suarez (1-0) got the win despite walking three in the 11th. Joe Ross (1-1) took the loss.

The struggling Braves took two out of three in the series and improved to 3-8.

Matt Olson drove in the Braves' first run with a groundout in the first inning that scored Riley.

Both starting pitchers pitched the first six innings before the rain stopped the game with the score 1-1.

Schwellenbach gave up a run on seven hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo gave up one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six.

Key moment

With runners on first and third and two outs in the 10th inning, Nick Castellanos had a chance to give the Phillies a late lead. Instead, he struck out for the fifth time in his first game since moving into the cleanup role.

Key stat

Schwellenbach's shutout innings streak to start the season ended at 16 when Schwarber homered in the third inning.

Up next

The Phillies' six-game trip continues in St. Louis on Friday with RHP Aaron Nola (0-2, 6.35 ERA) facing RHP Andre Pallante (1-0, 3.86). The Braves will try to snap their 0-7 road mark at Tampa Bay on Friday as RHP Bryce Elder (0-0, 6.75) opposes RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 4.91).

___

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a walk-off two-run homer in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with the team after he hit a walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with the team after he hit a walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with Orlando Arcia (11) after Ozuna hit a walk-off two-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the X inning of a baseball game after a rain delay, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) tags Atlanta Braves outfield Bryan De La Cruz (14) out at second base in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) speaks with the umpire after striking out against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

