Marcell Ozuna homers for second straight day, and Braves beat Red Sox 10-4 for series win

Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight day, former Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Red Sox 10-4 to win the three-game series
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By KEN POWTAK – Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight day, former Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Red Sox 10-4 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Austin Riley also had three hits for the Braves (24-23), who moved a game above .500 for the second time after opening 0-7. Every starter except leadoff hitter Verdugo had at least one RBI.

Rafael Devers hit his sixth career grand slam for Boston, which has lost 11 of 17.

Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3) held the Red Sox scoreless for six of his seven innings, giving up four runs and six hits.

Ozuna’s two-run homer cleared the Green Monster in a three-run eighth.

A day after a walk-off homer, Devers hit Shwellenbach's 1-0 fastball into the center-field bleachers for a 4-3 lead.

Brayan Bello (2-1) allowed seven runs, one shy of his career high, and matched career highs of 10 hits and five walks while pitching 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

After Bello walked two and gave up a hit that loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, manager Alex Cora elected to leave him in. He walked Michael Harris II on four pitches, allowed Eli White's RBI single and Nick Allen's sacrifice fly, then was removed.

Key stat

Boston's previous slam was by Luis Urias on Aug. 19, 2023.

Up next

Braves: Washington's LHP Mitchell Parker (3-3, 4.32 ERA) starts Tuesday's opener of a three-game series.

Red Sox: RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.90) is in line to face Mets RHP Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.02) Monday in the first of three at Fenway Park.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen hits a sacrifice fly, allowing Ozzie Albies to score, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, center front, exchanges a high-five with Alex Bregman, left, as he celebrates after scoring on his grand slam in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, follows through on his swing after hitting a grand slam in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, left, in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Atlanta Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

