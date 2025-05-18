Marcell Ozuna homers for second straight day, and Braves beat Red Sox 10-4 for series win

BOSTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight day, former Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Red Sox 10-4 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Austin Riley also had three hits for the Braves (24-23), who moved a game above .500 for the second time after opening 0-7. Every starter except leadoff hitter Verdugo had at least one RBI.

Rafael Devers hit his sixth career grand slam for Boston, which has lost 11 of 17.