Mantis has 22, Appalachian State dumps Georgia State 78-52

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Led by Christopher Mantis' 22 points, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Georgia State Panthers 78-52 on Wednesday night

ATLANTA (AP) — Christopher Mantis had 22 points in Appalachian State's 78-52 win against Georgia State on Wednesday night.

Mantis shot 8 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 16 points. CJ Huntley was 5 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers (10-19, 3-14) were led by Brenden Tucker, who posted 19 points. Collin Moore added 11 points, four steals and three blocks for Georgia State. Kaleb Scott also had eight points. The loss was the Panthers' sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

