Man's body with gunshot wound found floating in Georgia lake

Georgia News
36 minutes ago
An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found floating in a Georgia lake

LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man's body was found floating in a Georgia lake.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to West Point Lake around 5:30 p.m. Monday after there was a report of a body, WSB-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office recovered the body and discovered a single gunshot wound to the victim’s head. Investigators identified the victim as Marcus Caswell, 46, of Newnan. His body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

