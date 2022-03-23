ajc logo
Man's body found after boat strikes log in Georgia lake

1 hour ago
Search crews have recovered the body of a 42-year-old boater in a Middle Georgia lake

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a 42-year-old boater in a Middle Georgia lake.

The body of Patrick Gilbert was found Wednesday in Lake Sinclair, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

Gilbert had been missing since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Putnam Beach area of the Lake Sinclair Recreation Area, WMAZ-TV reported.

Gilbert and his 18-year-old daughter were fishing when their boat hit a log, throwing the pair into the water, Sills said. His daughter told authorities she did her best to keep her father afloat, but she eventually went under herself and when she got back up to the surface, her father was gone. She then swam to the shore and called 911.

