Mann's career-high 24 helps Florida top Georgia 92-84

Wheeler, with his 10 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs, earned his fifth points-assists double-double of the season. He has the second-most by any SEC player in the 2000s behind Kentucky's Tyler Ulis (2015-16).

Florida not only stunned the sixth-ranked Vols 75-49 on Tuesday, but did it short-handed. On Saturday, Castleton returned after missing the Tennessee game (ankle) but Scottie Lewis missed his fourth straight game (health and safety protocols).

Georgia entered the game ranked 18th nationally in steals, at nine per game, with three players — Kier, Wheeler and Camrara — ranked in the SEC's top 10. Saturday, Florida doubled Georgia in the steals category, 10-5. Kier had three, Camara one and Wheeler none.

Appleby led with four steals.

The Gators are at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Georgia visits South Carolina on Wednesday.

