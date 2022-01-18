Manhunt ends for suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting two Georgia sheriff's deputies has been captured after a six day manhunt.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the man had been arrested Sunday.
"Tyler Henderson is in custody!" the post said. "He will now be a resident of the Thomas County Jail and will be held accountable for trying to take the life of three of our Deputies."
The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported that Henderson surrendered without incident to a task force at about 2:30 Sunday afternoon. He was at a home in the Ochlocknee-area at the time. Henderson had been in contact with family members who then contacted the task force to say he would turn himself in. He was then transported to the Thomas County jail.
Tyler Henderson opened fire on three deputies, hitting two of them, when they tried to serve him a warrant for a probation violation on Jan. 10, the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported, citing the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
One deputy was hit by a bullet but is reported in stable condition, the newspaper quoted sheriff’s Capt. Steve Jones as saying. Another deputy was hit in his protective vest. The third deputy was not wounded. Authorities said they received reports that Henderson broke into a home in the city of Meigs before dawn Wednesday but was chased out by the home’s occupant.
In addition to the original charge for the probation violation, Henderson faces three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.