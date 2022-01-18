Manhunt ends for suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies

One deputy was hit by a bullet but is reported in stable condition, the newspaper quoted sheriff’s Capt. Steve Jones as saying. Another deputy was hit in his protective vest. The third deputy was not wounded. Authorities said they received reports that Henderson broke into a home in the city of Meigs before dawn Wednesday but was chased out by the home’s occupant.

In addition to the original charge for the probation violation, Henderson faces three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.