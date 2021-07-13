Manfred won't say how MLB would react to Texas election law

The game on Tuesday night was awarded to Atlanta and what then was called SunTrust Park on May 2019. Manfred moved it in April from the renamed Truist Park because of a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color. His decision generally was denounced by conservatives and praised by liberals.

“I think the decision with respect to Atlanta was probably the hardest thing I’ve been asked to do so far,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday. “I’m kind of hoping it’s going to be the hardest thing I get asked to do, period.”