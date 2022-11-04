Man who won gay rights case at SCOTUS agrees to settlement

Bostock asserted in a 2016 lawsuit that he was fired from his job as a court child welfare services coordinator because he's gay. His participation in a gay softball league and his sexual orientation were openly criticized by people with decision-making power at his job, and he was fired several months after joining the league, the lawsuit said.

The county argued his dismissal was based on an audit of funds he managed. He was fired in June 2013 “for Conduct Unbecoming of a Clayton County Employee.”

After the Supreme Court decision came down, Bostock said, he “felt some pressure off my shoulders." But his fight wasn't over because his case was sent back to lower courts. After the recent settlement agreement was reached, Bostock said he had the best sleep he's had in nine years.

Bostock and his lawyers stressed that he didn't go looking to be a face of this fight but that he was willing to stand up and see it through.

“For a case that started out about what happened to Gerald the individual and us trying to make that right, it certainly became much bigger than that,” attorney Tom Mew said, also giving credit to Donald Zarda and Aimee Stephens, the plaintiffs in the other two cases that prompted the Supreme Court decision.