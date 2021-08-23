Man who tried to swallow memory cards in porn case sentenced

David Sierra Orozco, 31, a Mexican national, was sentenced on Monday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Orozco was convicted in March of possessing child pornography. Orozco is resident of Georgia and an unlawful immigrant who will be deported at the end of his sentence, the newspaper said.

Court records say sheriff's deputies in Harnett County stopped Orozco in July 2017 after they say he was driving erratically. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a hidden compartment in the car and found more than $100,000 in cash.