Man who organized online child porn groups gets prison time

Michael Stephen Autry, of Brownwood, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta to serve 12 1/2 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release. Autry, 42, had pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography.

Autry created a group called “Taboo Train 2.0” on the Kik messaging app in June 2017. Federal prosecutors said in a news release that he wrote that the group was meant for members to “share pics and videos of all things taboo. ... incest, young, your own family members, etc. to discuss taboo fantasies and real life stories."