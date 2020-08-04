Man who made threats against federal agent gets prison time

Jonathan Dunlap, of Pine Mountain, had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and threatening a federal official, the office of U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release. Dunlap, 30, was sentenced Monday to serve 12 years and seven months in prison.

When Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Harris County sheriff's deputies served a warrant at Dunlap's home in July 2019, they found eight individually wrapped bags of cocaine, the release says. Dunlap was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.