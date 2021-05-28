Man wanted in Georgia, Tennessee is arrested in Arkansas

PALESTINE, Ark. (AP) — A man wanted for shootings that wounded a man in Georgia and a Mississippi police officer in Tennessee has been jailed in Arkansas after a six-hour standoff.
Cody James Dimmett, 28, of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday after a state trooper spotted him near Palestine, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Little Rock. Dimmett remained jailed in Crittenden County on Friday.
Police in Georgia wanted him for shooting into a Marietta home and wounding one person Saturday after being denied entrance to a party, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner said.
On Tuesday, a police officer in Southaven, Mississippi, spotted Dimmett and pursued him to Memphis, Tennessee, where the suspect shot the officer in the arm and stole his unmarked patrol car, police said.
Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said the officer was treated at a hospital and discharged.
Later Tuesday, the Arkansas state trooper spotted Dimmett driving on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County. The trooper tried to stop Dimmett, but the suspect abandoned the stolen police vehicle and fled on foot, leading to a standoff in a wooded area, Arkansas State Police said.
Police referred questions to the FBI, which declined to comment on the case.