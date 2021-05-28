Man wanted in Georgia, Tennessee is arrested in Arkansas

Cody James Dimmett, 28, of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday after a state trooper spotted him near Palestine, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Little Rock. Dimmett remained jailed in Crittenden County on Friday.

Police in Georgia wanted him for shooting into a Marietta home and wounding one person Saturday after being denied entrance to a party, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner said.