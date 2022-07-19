Man wanted in Georgia slaying killed by police in Colorado

Fabien Perry, 27, emerged from a home in Aurora holding a high-powered rifle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, and an Aurora police officer and an Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy both fired at him, Aurora police chief Daniel Oates said.

Perry initially said he would surrender after police found him at the home on Monday but later refused and began livestreaming himself in the home holding the rifle, Oates said. Officers heard gunshots being fired from within the home about five hours before he emerged with the rifle, he said. Officers did not fire at the home at that time, which was around 9:30 p.m. Monday he said.