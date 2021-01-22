Man wanted in 2003 Georgia slaying found in South Carolina

An arrest warrant was obtained for Barfield in December and authorities found him in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. Barfield is now awaiting extradition to Columbus.

It's unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

At a press conference Thursday, police said physical evidence was uncovered linking Barfield to the homicide. Additional details weren’t immediately released.

Police have asked anyone with information on Barfield or the other two men with Woolfork on the night of his death to contact the department or Carter directly.