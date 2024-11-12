ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Man waives his right to a jury trial in the killing of a Georgia nursing student.Keep ReadingAbortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and notArvin Temkar/AJCWhat is and isn’t allowed under Georgia’s abortion law?AP Judge sets early 2025 trial for ex-prosecutor charged with meddling in Ahmaud Arbery...The Latest Supreme Court rejects push to move Georgia case against ex-Trump chief of staff Mark...1h agoGeorgia caregivers hope Trump makes good on proposal to help them financiallyTennessee Tech hosts West Georgia following Johnson's 27-point gameFeaturedArvin Temkar/AJCDonald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House teamDelta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can tooCyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more