Man suspected of Georgia killing arrested in Florida

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Lee Allen Mayhew on Friday in Lake City, hours after authorities say he shot and killed Bonnie Rushing at her home near Statesboro.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Capt. Todd Hutchens told the Statesboro Herald that Mayhew was driving Rushing's car. Columbia County, Florida, deputies stopped Mayhew after Bulloch County officials notified them that Mayhew might be in the area.