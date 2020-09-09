Man suspected of burglary shot in foot by Georgia officer

The Union-Recorder reports that the man was shot in the foot by a Milledgeville police officer and taken to a Macon hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an inquiry into the shooting,

Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence identifies the burglary suspect as 50-year-old Antonio Craig Morton of Atlanta. Lawrence said two businesses were burglarized in Eatonton around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the suspect taking a pickup truck.