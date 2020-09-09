Man suspected of burglaries shot in foot by Georgia officer

The Union-Recorder reports that 50-year-old Antonio Craig Martin was shot in the foot by a Milledgeville police officer and taken to a Macon hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an inquiry into the shooting,

GBI Agent Mary Chandler said in a news release that a Milledgeville officer saw Martin around 4 a.m. driving a vehicle that had been reported as involved in the burglary of a gas station in the town around 1:40 a.m. The officer chased the vehicle, which wrecked in the woods near a downtown park. Chandler said the officer heard a loud noise and shot at Martin, wounding him. No gun belonging to Martin had been found as of Wednesday afternoon.