Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man suspected in Rhode Island murder arrested in Georgia

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
A 35-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Rhode Island woman has been arrested in Georgia

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 35-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Rhode Island woman has been arrested in Georgia.

Police in the town of Pooler, Georgia, say Derek Sheppard was found Friday afternoon after his vehicle was spotted in a Walmart parking lot. Authorities say they had received information suggesting Sheppard might be in the area.

Bernadette Ortiz, 50, was found with a gunshot wound in a second-floor bedroom of a city home at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Police belief Sheppard fled the state shortly after the shooting. He was taken into custody in Georgia without incident.

Investigators told WPRI-TV that think Sheppard shot Ortiz following an argument inside their apartment.

Ortiz's death is the city's second homicide of the year.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tatum and Young clash in Boston-Atlanta matchup
6h ago
GA Lottery
9h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top