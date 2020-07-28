X

Man sues to stop Georgia city from moving Confederate statue

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
A middle Georgia man has filed a lawsuit to stop the city of Macon from moving a Confederate statue away from a downtown intersection

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man has filed a lawsuit to stop the city of Macon from moving a Confederate statue away from a downtown intersection.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission agreed last week to move the statue to a park near a cemetery, saying it's part of a street improvement plan.

Martin Bell sued Monday in Bibb County Superior Court, arguing the move would violate his rights. Bell wants a judge to stop the move and order Macon-Bibb County to pay him damages.

Lawyer Walker Chandler tells WMAZ-TV that Bell’s suit aims to keep the monuments from being moved from “places of honor” and “stuck out near the cemetery.”

The lawsuit also argues that the city-county allowed “an unruly mob of protesters to surround the statue with murals and graffiti like ‘Losers Don’t get Trophies.‘” That's a reference to an art installation that the city-county government allowed to be painted on boards surround the monument after it was vandalized

Chandler says his client spent $498 on lighting around the monument. The suit says Macon-Bibb County installed the lights, but allowed them to be disconnected.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.